White Oak Plantation Bridal Show set for February 18

Chef John Folse's annual White Oak Plantation Bridal Show will be held on Sunday, February 18.

The event will be held from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at White Oak Plantation, located at 17660 George O'Neal Road in Baton Rouge.

Brides and their guests are invited to attend the event, which will feature more than 30 vendors, including photographers, florists, boutiques, and many other bridal service providers.

Guests will be able to enjoy champagne and some of Chef Folse's food while touring the grounds of the plantation. Ashley Renee Bridal will show off the latest bridal fashion trends at 4 p.m. Bridesmaids gowns will also be on display.

Brides can register for many different door prizes, as well as a grand prize of a 4-day/3-night Jamaican honeymoon package at a Couples Resort of their choice. Food, drinks, tips, nightly entertainment, and water sports are all included in the prize. Airfare must be purchased separately and guests must be present to win.

Advance tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased online here. Tickets will be $20 each at the door. For more information, contact Jordan Hebert Panepinto at 225-751-1882 or email jordanh@jfolse.com.

