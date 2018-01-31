Procedure beats drugs for a-fib with heart failure

While the overall smoking rate has plummeted among Americans, some smokers still struggle with the habit, a new report shows.More >>
Contrary to what many people believe, the lone star tick does not spread Lyme disease, researchers report.More >>
For people with both atrial fibrillation and heart failure, a procedure called ablation can be life-saving, a new clinical trial shows.More >>
Having a baby? Don't skimp on carbs.More >>
Increasingly, people addicted to opioid painkillers are using dangerously high doses of the diarrhea drug Imodium (loperamide), either to get high or to help ease withdrawal.More >>
Shingles may be tied to an increased risk for heart disease, a new study suggests.More >>
High intensity interval training involves cardiovascular exercise in short intervals at high intensity.More >>
Most Americans want to be in better shape, but few are putting in the work to get there, a new survey shows.More >>
It may not be for everyone, but a new study suggests that the smooth stride of a gentle horse may help stroke survivors regain lost mobility and balance years after their brain attack.More >>
Scary pit vipers may need an image upgrade: Their venom might end up helping human heart patients, research suggests.More >>
