Woman who drowned in neighborhood pond was sister of CNN's Don Lemon

A Livingston Parish woman and the sister of CNN's Don Lemon drowned in a neighborhood pond Wednesday, officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office confirm.

A spokesperson says a 58-year-old woman drowned in a pond in the Livingston Trace subdivision in Denham Springs Wednesday afternoon. The woman has been identified as L'Tanya Grimes of Denham Springs.

It's believed by officials Grimes was fishing at the pond when she may have tripped and fallen into the water.

Officials say the drowning appears to be accidental. No foul play is suspected at this time.

CNN released the following statement on behalf of the family:

The Lemon/Grimes family would like to thank everyone for their condolences and prayers at this time. Our family has suffered the tragic loss of L’Tanya “Leisa” Lemon Grimes and we are leaning on each other for strength at this time. We appreciate privacy as we grieve the loss of our loved one.

