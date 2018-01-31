Woman drowns in neighborhood pond; victim identified

A Livingston Parish woman drowned in a neighborhood pond Wednesday, officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office confirm.

A spokesperson says a 58-year-old woman drowned in a pond in the Livingston Trace subdivision in Denham Springs Wednesday afternoon. The woman has been identified as Ltanya Grimes of Denham Springs.

It's believed by officials the woman was fishing at the pond when she may have tripped and fallen into the water.

Officials say the drowning appears to be accidental. No foul play is suspected at this time.

