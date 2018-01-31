Smoking habit tougher to break for some Americans

While the overall smoking rate has plummeted among Americans, some smokers still struggle with the habit, a new report shows.More >>
Contrary to what many people believe, the lone star tick does not spread Lyme disease, researchers report.
For people with both atrial fibrillation and heart failure, a procedure called ablation can be life-saving, a new clinical trial shows.
Having a baby? Don't skimp on carbs.
Increasingly, people addicted to opioid painkillers are using dangerously high doses of the diarrhea drug Imodium (loperamide), either to get high or to help ease withdrawal.
