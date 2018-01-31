VA health system failing on mental health care: report

Many U.S. veterans of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars aren't getting needed mental health treatment for conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder, depression or substance abuse, a national panel of experts says.More >>
Many U.S. veterans of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars aren't getting needed mental health treatment for conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder, depression or substance abuse, a national panel of experts says.More >>
Migraine sufferers might have to worry about more than just dealing with debilitating headaches.More >>
Migraine sufferers might have to worry about more than just dealing with debilitating headaches.More >>
A goal like having a flat stomach may give you the initial impetus to start exercising, but may not be enough to keep you on track.More >>
A goal like having a flat stomach may give you the initial impetus to start exercising, but may not be enough to keep you on track.More >>
While the overall smoking rate has plummeted among Americans, some smokers still struggle with the habit, a new report shows.More >>
While the overall smoking rate has plummeted among Americans, some smokers still struggle with the habit, a new report shows.More >>
Contrary to what many people believe, the lone star tick does not spread Lyme disease, researchers report.More >>
Contrary to what many people believe, the lone star tick does not spread Lyme disease, researchers report.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.