Route, time changes for Mardi Gras parades in Baton Rouge

The route for three Mardi Gras parades has been forced to change due to construction in downtown Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the changes affect the Krewe of Artemis parade on Friday (Feb. 2). The Krewe of Orion parade and Krewe of Mystique parade, both Saturday (Feb. 3) are also affected by the changes.

The changes are indicated on the attached map.

The Krewe of Orion has also been moved up due to the threat of rain over the weekend. The parade was originally scheduled to roll on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The new start time has been bumped up to 5:30 p.m.

