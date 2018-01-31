US prosecutors won't retry Menendez on corruption charges

By DAVID PORTER
Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Federal prosecutors decided Wednesday not to retry Sen. Bob Menendez on corruption charges that ended in a hung jury last fall, lifting the legal cloud hanging over the New Jersey Democrat as he gears up for re-election this year.
Prosecutors filed a motion with the court on Wednesday to throw out the case after a judge threw out some of the counts last week. The first trial for Menendez and Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen ended in a hung jury last November.
Menendez, 64, was charged with trading his political influence for gifts and campaign donations from Melgen, 63. Both had denied the charges.
Last week the judge threw out the bribery counts related to Melgen's campaign donations. Eleven charges remained before Wednesday's decision, including bribery, fraud and conspiracy.
Defense lawyers had argued Melgen's donations had to be tied to specific acts by Menendez to be considered bribes. That's a higher standard than the one applied to gifts Melgen gave to Menendez over the years that are the basis for the bribery charges that remain.
U.S. District Judge William Walls' ruling essentially overrode the jury, which couldn't reach a verdict after several days of deliberations in November.
After the mistrial, several jurors said as many as 10 of the 12 panel members were in favor of acquittal, leading some experts to speculate the government wouldn't pursue a retrial.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.More >>
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.More >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutinyMore >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutinyMore >>
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump has been quiet on Twitter as he prepares for his State of the Union address Tuesday nightMore >>
President Donald Trump has been quiet on Twitter as he prepares for his State of the Union address Tuesday nightMore >>
Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'More >>
Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'More >>
"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."More >>
"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."More >>
The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week.More >>
The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week.More >>
Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown SeattleMore >>
Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown SeattleMore >>