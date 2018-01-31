Greece sees borrowing rate drop in short-term debt sale

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Greece's government borrowing rates have continued to drop ahead of an expected bond market test in early February.
The country's Public Debt Management Agency said an auction Tuesday raised 812.5 million euros ($1 billion) from the sale 26-week treasury bills at a rate of 1.13 percent.
The rate was down from 1.65 percent in an auction on Jan. 3. It had been as high as 4.96 percent in June 2011.
Greece maintained regular T-Bill auctions after losing full market access and during three successive international bailouts, but is seeking a return to the full bond market this year as the country's latest bailout program ends in August.
The government is expected to test that return with a seven-year bond issue as early as next week.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Government prosecutors have asked a judge to dismiss an indictment against New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez.More >>
Government prosecutors have asked a judge to dismiss an indictment against New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez.More >>
Federal immigration authorities have formalized a policy to send deportation agents to federal, state and local courthouses to make arrests.More >>
Federal immigration authorities have formalized a policy to send deportation agents to federal, state and local courthouses to make arrests.More >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutinyMore >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutinyMore >>
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump has been quiet on Twitter as he prepares for his State of the Union address Tuesday nightMore >>
President Donald Trump has been quiet on Twitter as he prepares for his State of the Union address Tuesday nightMore >>
Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'More >>
Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'More >>
"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."More >>
"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."More >>
The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week.More >>
The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week.More >>
Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown SeattleMore >>
Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown SeattleMore >>