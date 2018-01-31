Dutch cut gas firm out of quake damage compensation process

(AP Photo/Peter Dejong). Gas extraction in Amsweer, northern Netherlands, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Energy giants Shell and Esso, now ExxonMobil, set up the joint venture Netherlands Petroleum Company, known by its Dutch acronym NAM, in 1947. In 1959, NAM...

(AP Photo/Peter Dejong). Support beams stabilize an historic farm in Hunzinge, northern Netherlands, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. More than 3,000 homes in Groningen province are facing reinforcement or even in some cases demolition because of a series of sma...

(AP Photo/Peter Dejong). A crack in the wall of a farm in Hunzinge, northern Netherlands, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. More than 3,000 homes in Groningen province are facing reinforcement or even in some cases demolition because of a series of small tremors ...

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) - Dutch authorities unveiled a new agreement Wednesday to compensate homeowners for damages due to earthquakes caused by gas extraction, a deal that removes the company responsible for the quakes from the compensation process.

In a concession to thousands of northeastern residents whose homes have been shaken by hundreds of small quakes in recent years, Economic Affairs and Climate Minister Eric Wiebes said the company extracting the gas, known by its Dutch acronym NAM, would no longer have a say in who gets what compensation.

Instead, starting March 19, an independent commission will rule on claims based on "expertise, content and facts," Wiebes told a nationally televised press conference.

The new independent system means that "individual claimants will no longer have to do business with the NAM," the government said.

Instead, the Dutch government will foot the bill and in turn will claim the money back from NAM, a joint venture between Shell and ExxonMobil.

A previous compensation scheme was shelved last year amid complaints from homeowners that NAM was too closely involved. In the months since, more than 8,000 new claims have been registered but have gone nowhere while the new system was being created.

Hans Warink, whose home has suffered repeated damage, said he was "moderately positive" about the new scheme.

"I'm pleased that it's ready," he said.

The Dutch government has in recent years cut the amount of gas extracted from the Groningen field, one of the world's largest deposits of natural gas, in an attempt to reduce the number and intensity of quakes in the region.

But a 3.4-magnitude quake on Jan. 8 gave fresh impetus to calls for a complete halt to Dutch gas extraction - a move that would cost the government millions in lost tax revenues each year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.