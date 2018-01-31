Study says gym equipment has more bacteria than a toilet seat

While you may be worried about getting sick from going to work or school, the gym is also a place bacteria is lurking.

A study by FitRated, a fitness equipment reviewer, really put in perspective how much bacteria and germs can be found on the equipment you touch at the gym.

In the study, FitRated stated free weights have 362 times more bacteria than a toilet seat.

To read more statistics on how much bacteria can be found in the gym and how to stay safe from getting sick, click here.

