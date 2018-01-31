Survey: US companies added healthy 234,000 jobs in January

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. businesses continued to hire at a healthy pace in January, a sign the economy is off to a solid start for the year.
Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that companies added 234,000 jobs, led by big gains at service organizations such as hotels, restaurants, retail stores, schools and health care operators.
Job gains at that pace are easily enough to drive down an already-low unemployment rate over time. The rate has remained at 4.1 percent for the past three months. Businesses are optimistic about the economy, particularly after the President Donald Trump's tax overhaul was approved last month.
Companies have been steadily adding jobs for the past eight years, after the economy fell into a steep recession in 2008. The recovery from that downturn is now the second longest in U.S. history.
"At this point in the cycle, it's really impressive to still be generating this many jobs," Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, said. Moody's compiles the ADP data.
Still, ADP's report and government figures frequently diverge. In December, ADP's report showed employers added 242,000 jobs. But government data indicated just 148,000 jobs were added.
On Friday, the government's employment report for January will likely show a gain of 175,000 jobs, economists forecast, according to a survey by FactSet, a data provider. That's still enough to lower the jobless rate over time.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Tennessee high school student's anti-bullying video draws nearly 600,000 views on YouTube, nets in-school suspension for 16-year-old creator.More >>
Tennessee high school student's anti-bullying video draws nearly 600,000 views on YouTube, nets in-school suspension for 16-year-old creator.More >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutinyMore >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutinyMore >>
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump has been quiet on Twitter as he prepares for his State of the Union address Tuesday nightMore >>
President Donald Trump has been quiet on Twitter as he prepares for his State of the Union address Tuesday nightMore >>
Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'More >>
Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'More >>
"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."More >>
"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."More >>
The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week.More >>
The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week.More >>
Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown SeattleMore >>
Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown SeattleMore >>