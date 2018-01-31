North Caddo Elementary to reopen on Thursday following flu outbreak

A Caddo Parish school will reopen on Thursday following a closure due to a flu outbreak on Wednesday.

North Caddo Elementary will reopen on Thursday, according to school officials. The school was closed on Wednesday due to flu complications, according to a spokeswoman with Caddo Parish Public Schools.

Crews used the day to sanitize the school.

The decision to close the school came after a large number of both students and teachers were diagnosed with the flu. The spokeswoman added that about 25 percent of staff and 24 percent, about 150 students, reported that they had the flu.

AMIKids - Caddo also closed due to the flu as well.

According to Joseph Gallina, director of Marketing & Communications for AMIKids said that the school had a number of students and teachers with the flu.

Caddo Parish Schools, whom they rent the former Hillsdale Elementary building from, advised them to close and disinfect the school.

Gallina said the school is expected to reopen on Thursday.

