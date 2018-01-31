North Caddo Elementary to reopen on Thursday following flu outbreak

Chef John Folse's annual White Oak Plantation Bridal Show will be held on Sunday, February 18.More >>
Chef John Folse's annual White Oak Plantation Bridal Show will be held on Sunday, February 18.More >>
A Livingston Parish woman drowned in a neighborhood pond Wednesday, officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office confirm.More >>
A Livingston Parish woman drowned in a neighborhood pond Wednesday, officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office confirm.More >>
Most people are used to seeing Louisiana State Police's iconic Crown Victorias and Chevy Tahoes with the LSP logo, but the fleet is now getting a new look.More >>
Most people are used to seeing Louisiana State Police's iconic Crown Victorias and Chevy Tahoes with the LSP logo, but the fleet is now getting a new look.More >>
The president’s call for a big investment in infrastructure may not be a solution for Louisiana’s road problems, according to state leaders.More >>
The president’s call for a big investment in infrastructure may not be a solution for Louisiana’s road problems, according to state leaders.More >>
Next week, a panel of lawmakers will finalize ideas for how to overhaul the popular TOPS scholarship program.More >>
Next week, a panel of lawmakers will finalize ideas for how to overhaul the popular TOPS scholarship program.More >>
If you have Amazon Prime and your purchases do not arrive in the two-day guaranteed window, you can get an extra month added to your Prime membership.More >>
If you have Amazon Prime and your purchases do not arrive in the two-day guaranteed window, you can get an extra month added to your Prime membership.More >>
The 16-year-old boy's family claimed he never had suicidal thoughts before taking the medicine.More >>
The 16-year-old boy's family claimed he never had suicidal thoughts before taking the medicine.More >>
Jordan Rodriguez was found buried in a Cleveland backyard on Dec. 19, 2017.More >>
Jordan Rodriguez was found buried in a Cleveland backyard on Dec. 19, 2017.More >>
Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to return to court for another prison sentence, where he's expected to be confronted again by victims.More >>
Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to return to court for another prison sentence, where he's expected to be confronted again by victims.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has admitted that she had an affair with the former head of her security detail, according to a statement released by the Mayor's office on Wednesday.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has admitted that she had an affair with the former head of her security detail, according to a statement released by the Mayor's office on Wednesday.More >>
A former restaurant owner faces felony charges after she mistakenly included cocaine with a to-go order.More >>
A former restaurant owner faces felony charges after she mistakenly included cocaine with a to-go order.More >>
The group set up a live camera that has been viewed more than 15 million times in a week. The story of the lonely swan went viral.?More >>
The group set up a live camera that has been viewed more than 15 million times in a week. The story of the lonely swan went viral.?More >>
Alabama State Troopers say the driver of a Hoover City School system bus that wrecked on Wednesday afternoon has been arrested for DUI.More >>
Alabama State Troopers say the driver of a Hoover City School system bus that wrecked on Wednesday afternoon has been arrested for DUI.More >>