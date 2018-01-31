North Caddo Elementary, AMIKids - Caddo closed Wednesday due to flu outbreak

The average dog has a lifespan of 13 years, but Cane II was no average dog.More >>
North Caddo Elementary is closed Wednesday due to flu complications, according to a spokeswoman with Caddo Parish Public Schools.More >>
Flu shots will be offered at no cost at 55 Parish Health Units across the state on Wednesday, January 31, the Louisiana Department of Health announced.More >>
We begin Wednesday, January 31 with a rare lunar trifecta: an astronomical event that hasn’t occurred since 1866. It’s the “Super Blue Blood Moon!“More >>
Latest River Stages & ForecastsMore >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutiny.More >>
Are you a "Family Guy" fan? Well, better binge quick - it's leaving Netflix in February.More >>
A 26-year-old expectant mother is dead and one person is in custody, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The father said the surveillance video shows the man spending about six minutes in the bushes in front of his daughter's window.More >>
An Arkansas mother and her boyfriend are in jail, accused of assaulting the woman's son in a jealous rage.More >>
White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.More >>
Wednesday morning will bring us a rare lunar trifecta! It will be, what NASA calls, the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The last time this occurred was all the way back in 1866!More >>
A sign on a wall of a school said children would be allowed one pass per week to get a drink of water, and any more than that would deduct points from their grades. The district stated this message is not in line with their policies.More >>
On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.More >>
Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway say they're forming a new company to address the health care needs of America.More >>
