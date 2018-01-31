North Caddo Elementary, AMIKids - Caddo closed Wednesday due to flu outbreak

Two schools in Caddo Parish are closed due to flu on Wednesday morning.

North Caddo Elementary is closed Wednesday due to flu complications, according to a spokeswoman with Caddo Parish Public Schools.

The spokeswoman says they will use the day to sanitize the school and the school is expected to reopen Thursday.

The decision to close the school came after a large number of both students and teachers were diagnosed with the flu.

The spokeswoman says she is unsure how many confirmed flu cases they have at this time.

AMIKids - Caddo has closed due to the flu as well.

According to Joseph Gallina, director of Marketing & Communications for AMIKids said that the school had a number of students and teachers with the flu. Caddo Parish Schools, whom they rent the former Hillsdale Elementary building from, advised them to close and disinfect the school.

Gallina said the school is expected to reopen on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.