Trump's clapping draws amusement, derision on social media

Government prosecutors have asked a judge to dismiss an indictment against New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez.
In their argument before the U.S. Supreme Court, the man's lawyers said his death sentence was tainted because his attorney at his trial in 2000 improperly introduced the subject of race as a factor in prison violence.
Hillary Clinton is expressing regret about allowing a senior campaign adviser to keep his job after another worker complained in 2007 that he had behaved inappropriately.
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutiny
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?
President Donald Trump has been quiet on Twitter as he prepares for his State of the Union address Tuesday night
Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'
"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."
The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week.
Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown Seattle
