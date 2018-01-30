Ex-Mississippi gov says he 'forgot' gun seized at airport

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In a July 18, 2016 file photo, former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour speaks during first day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Barbour says he will pay a fine after being arrested with a loaded ...

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour says it was "nobody's fault but mine" that he took a loaded handgun in his briefcase through an airport security checkpoint in early January.

Barbour said Tuesday he will pay a fine after he was stopped and arrested Jan. 2 while boarding a flight from Mississippi to Washington, D.C. The gun was spotted in a TSA X-ray machine.

He says he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein says a TSA officer working at an X-ray machine at a checkpoint at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport spotted a .38-caliber revolver, loaded with five bullets, in a passenger's carry-on bag.

