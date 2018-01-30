Family of Cajun Navy 2016 founder overjoyed as loved one honored at SOTU

Jon Bridgers attended the State of the Union address as one of Trump's special guests (Source: WAFB)

The Bridgers family watched as the president recognized their loved one during the State of the Union address (Source: WAFB)

The Bridgers family watched as the president recognized their loved one during the State of the Union address (Source: WAFB)

It's not every day the President of the United States recognizes someone by name, but that's exactly what happened Tuesday night for one south Louisiana man, and his family could not be prouder.

The night is one the Bridgers family will not soon forget as one of their own, Jon Bridgers, was recognized during the nationally televised State of the Union address in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump recognized the Watson man for his bravery and the tremendous efforts of the group that took it upon themselves to rescue countless men, women, and children during a time of crisis.

Bridgers founded the Cajun Navy 2016 and helped not only provide rescues during the devastating August 2016 flood in Louisiana and then again in Houston for Hurricane Harvey, but also deliver much needed supplies in the aftermath of both historic events.

RELATED: Historic flooding of August 2016

While he was in Washington Thursday, back home in Denham Springs, his dad, Ross Bridgers, and future step mom, JoRena Russell, say they cannot believe the honor, but say they are glad he is getting rewarded for a job well done. “I’m proud of all my children, but Jon, what he’s doing, it’s a service that he provides and yeah, it’s really thrilling. It’s something I never would have thought would happen,” said Bridgers.

“I’m glad he did for all these people that needed help with donations and everything,” said Russell.

STARTING NOW: President Donald Trump begins his #SOTU address; the Bridgers family watches closely listening for their loved one’s name. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/uUKOPjYd2O — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) January 31, 2018

The family says they do not expect all the attention to change Jon. They say if anything, the recognition has only made him more responsible.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.











