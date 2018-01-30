Prairieville woman wins WAFB Grammy Experience Giveaway

Megan V. and her husband attended the 60th Annual Grammy Awards after winning WAFB's giveaway (Source: Megan V.)

An online contest turned into a trip of a lifetime for one WAFB viewer. Megan V., a Prairieville native, won the WAFB Grammy Experience Giveaway to attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards held in New York City.

The annual online contest included airfare and hotel for the winner and a guest, tickets to the award ceremony, and an after party. Along with her husband, Megan kicked off the whirlwind weekend with a stop at the famous Times Square, a popular tourist destination.

However, Megan said her favorite part of the three-day trip was the Grammy show.

“My favorite part was the actual awards! Seeing all of the top artists from every genre of music in the world preform and be honored,” said Megan. “It was an honor to just to be a part of the experience.”

Congratulations to Megan for winning the WAFB Grammy Experience Giveaway!

