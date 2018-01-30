26 people arrested as part of multi-parish drug bust

A nearly two-year investigation has resulted in 26 drug-related arrests in East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge Parishes.

The joint narcotics investigation involved Louisiana State Police, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, and the Zachary Police Department. Approximately $90,577 worth of illegal drugs, along with 21 illegal firearms, were seized as part of the investigation.

The investigation began in February of 2016. Detectives were able to identify numerous individuals selling drugs in East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge Parishes.

"Eliminating the illegal use and sale of narcotics in our communities is something state police is committed to. I am extremely proud of the work that every officer with each agency involved put into this lengthy investigation. By working alongside our local law enforcement agencies on cases such as these, we can help reduce illegal narcotics use across our state," said LSP Superintendent Col. Kevin Reeves.

Those arrested are:

Montrece Brown (Zachary)

Austin Catoir (Baton Rouge)

Anthony Daniels (Jackson)

Lee Dunn (Ethel)

Eddrick Ennis (Zachary)

Cassandra Goodson (Jackson)

Jakeim Green (Zachary)

Michael Harrell (Jackson)

Deldrick Harris (Zachary)

Brian Hawkins (Ethel)

Darrell Jeansonne (Ethel)

Carlos Jefferson (Norwood)

Carly Kennison (Clinton)

Allen Martin (Jackson)

Johnny Matthews Jr. (Jackson)

Brian Miller (Slaughter)

Thomas Pace (Clinton)

James Patton (Baton Rouge)

Terrance Pickett (Zachary)

Kathleen Cochran Rapeti (Zachary)

Derrick Smith (Jackson)

Justin Smith (Jackson)

Charles Stewart (Zachary)

Gundorial Thomas (Wilson)

Juan Vessell (Jackson)

Bennett Whittington Jr. (Jackson)

Three people are still wanted by the Zachary Police Department. Anyone with information should call 225-654-9393. Those wanted are:

William Nixon

Elizabeth Wisner

James Hair

One individual is still wanted by the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information should call 225-683-5459. The wanted person is:

Jesse Delatte

The drugs seized during this investigation include:

12.13 pounds of marijuana

134.7 grams crack cocaine

33.7 grams of cocaine

242 grams of methamphetamine

1,201 dosage units of MDMA

28 dosage units of LSD

12 dosage units of oxycodone

98 dosage units of hydrocodone

445 dosage units of xanax

727 dosage units of adderall

500 dosage units of tramadol

30 dosage units of valium

3 dosage units of opana

8 ounces of promethazine syrup

