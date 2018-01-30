40th annual Crescent City Classic set for end of March

Runners, start training now, the 40th annual, Allstate Crescent City Classic quickly approaching.

Race day is March 31st. On Tuesday, race officials unveiled the official commemorative t-shirt and poster. The race begins at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and winds through the French Quarter before ending at the finish line in City Park. Race officials say they expect 25 to 30-thousand runners this year.

"We have grown to become a major event on the city's calendar with a large economic impact to the charities and to the city that we are now asking people to come out and see us. Come try us again because we have and a lot of fun," said Crescent City Fitness Foundation, President Tim Levi.

The race boasts 10 of the top 40 fastest 10K times in the world.

Runners can register for the race here.

