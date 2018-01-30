AP FACT CHECK: Trump on energy exports

WASHINGTON (AP) - A look at one of President Donald Trump's statements from his prepared State of the Union address on Tuesday night and how it compares with the facts:

TRUMP: "We are now an exporter of energy to the world."

THE FACTS: There's nothing new in that: The U.S. has long exported all sorts of energy, while importing even more. If Trump meant that the U.S. has become a net exporter of energy, he's rushing things along. The U.S. Energy Information Agency projects that the U.S. will become a net energy exporter in the next decade, primarily because of a boom in oil and gas production that began before Trump's presidency. The Trump White House has predicted that could happen sooner, by 2020. But that's not "now."

