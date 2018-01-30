1 hurt after being stabbed at Bengal Condos in Tigerland

One person was reportedly stabbed in Tigerland Tuesday evening.More >>
One person was reportedly stabbed in Tigerland Tuesday evening.More >>
We begin Wednesday, January 31 with a rare lunar trifecta: an astronomical event that hasn’t occurred since 1866. It’s the “Super Blue Blood Moon!“ For the WAFB viewing area, the eclipse will officially begin just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, but the clear visual effect won’t begin until a little before 6 a.m. Keep in mind that the Moon will be low to the western horizon and on its way to sink behind the horizon as the event progresses...More >>
We begin Wednesday, January 31 with a rare lunar trifecta: an astronomical event that hasn’t occurred since 1866. It’s the “Super Blue Blood Moon!“ For the WAFB viewing area, the eclipse will officially begin just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, but the clear visual effect won’t begin until a little before 6 a.m. Keep in mind that the Moon will be low to the western horizon and on its way to sink behind the horizon as the event progresses...More >>
A Livingston Parish man will be among the guests at President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night.More >>
A Livingston Parish man will be among the guests at President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night.More >>
LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center is sponsoring a study that will offer compensation to those who participate in a study for a potential weight loss medication.More >>
LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center is sponsoring a study that will offer compensation to those who participate in a study for a potential weight loss medication.More >>
224 inmates who served time in the East Baton Rouge parish prison in 2017 were treated for HIV, according to records obtained by the WAFB 9NEWS Investigators.More >>
224 inmates who served time in the East Baton Rouge parish prison in 2017 were treated for HIV, according to records obtained by the WAFB 9NEWS Investigators.More >>
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.More >>
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.More >>
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.More >>
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.More >>
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.More >>
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.More >>
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
Wednesday morning will bring us a rare lunar trifecta! It will be, what NASA calls, the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The last time this occurred was all the way back in 1866!More >>
Wednesday morning will bring us a rare lunar trifecta! It will be, what NASA calls, the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The last time this occurred was all the way back in 1866!More >>
A West Columbia mother believes more needs to be done after she discovered a video of her 14-year-old son with autism being beaten up by a bully at Airport High School.More >>
A West Columbia mother believes more needs to be done after she discovered a video of her 14-year-old son with autism being beaten up by a bully at Airport High School.More >>
At fire house 12 in Waipahu, firefighters aren't just worried about their own health. They're worrying about their kids.More >>
At fire house 12 in Waipahu, firefighters aren't just worried about their own health. They're worrying about their kids.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>