1 hurt after being stabbed at Bengal Condos in Tigerland

One in critical condition after stabbing at Tigerland apartment complex

One person was reportedly stabbed at an apartment complex in Tigerland Tuesday evening.

The incident happened at the Bengal Condominiums in the 4500 block of Y. A. Tittle Avenue in Tigerland just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 30. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

A source on scene says the stabbing was part of a domestic incident, and the people involved are not LSU students.

