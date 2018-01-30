Learn how to throw an axe and shoot a bow at Gotham Archery

Have you ever wanted to learn how to throw an axe? Or shoot a bow and arrow?

Well, there's a place near Baton Rouge where you can learn how to do both.

Located in the heart of Central/East Baton Rouge Parish, Gotham Archery and Axe Throwing offer lessons in both sports for beginners and practice facilities for those who are experienced at a new 9,000 square feet facility.

Gotham Archery is the perfect introduction to archery and axe throwing.

Trainers at the facility give one-on-one instruction as well as small group classes. Our hour-long introductory classes include everything needed (lane time, equipment rental, and a certified instructor) to step into the sport properly.

Gotham Archery Baton Rouge offers a registered/nationally accredited kids program registered with both Scholastic 3D Archery (S3DA) and USA Archery's Junior Olympic Archery Development Program. Whether a casual hobbyist or Olympic hopeful, participants benefit from increased confidence and discipline while having fun. Run by certified instructors, the program offers children ages 8-20 excellent tutelage in their new sport.

WAFB spoke with one parent who has seen a significant change in her son Bradley's academics and behavior in school since coming to the facility. Ken, one of the instructors at Gotham, even struck a deal with Bradley for a new bow.

"When he came in his mom said he had an F in behavior," Ken said. "I told him if he brings it up to an A, I'd give him a bow half off."

Bradley not only stepped up to the challenge but he exceeded it.

"Next time he came in, he had straight A's!" Ken exclaimed.

"Work for the bow" Bradley's mom said. She says since she and her family moved to Central, Gotham has been the go-to place for the family to hang out.

"There's nowhere to go," she said. "There's nothing like this anywhere else."

The instructors at Gotham uses archery and axe throwing as a tool to effect positive change on children in the community. Ken, who originally worked at the Gotham location in Brooklyn, New York, told WAFB of young people who have gotten involved with the archery and axe throwing facility and ultimately end up gaining college scholarships. "I help get this one kid an extra $10,000 for college," Ken said proudly.

Gotham also offers corporate team building and events whether an employer simply wants to surprise their team with a unique experience or looking for a team-building/bonding activity, archery and/or axe-throwing. At their Brooklyn locations, they have hosted several top companies such as Apple and Google for corporate team building activities.

Gotham Archery and Axe Throwing is located at 14455 Greenwell Springs Road Central, LA 70739. For more information visit: https://www.gothamarcherybr.com/ or visit their Facebook page.

