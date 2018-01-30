Pennington Biomedical will pay those who participate in study on potential weight loss medication

LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center is conducting a study for a potential weight loss medication and will pay those who participate.

According to a news release, the SLM research study will assess the effectiveness of a combination study drug, when combined with metformin, for weight management purposes.

To be eligible for the study you must:

• Be 18 to 65 years of age

• Have a BMI between 30-45 calculate your BMI

• Not have type 1 or type 2 diabetes

• Not be pregnant

Those who are chosen and complete the study will be compensated with $800 at the end of the study.

To see if you qualify for this study, you can fill out the online screening form, or call 225-763-3000 or e-mail clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.

