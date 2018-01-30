Watch Trump deliver his first State of the Union address

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live.

Tonight, President Donald Trump is delivering his first official State of the Union address on Capitol Hill, just a little over a year into his presidency. His speech will begin just after 8 p.m. before a joint session of Congress.

The president is expected to depart the White House around 7:30 p.m. en route to the Capitol and will deliver the address from the chamber of the House of Representatives. Trump delivered a joint address to Congress last year, a month after the inauguration.

Trump is expected to tout economic progress under his leadership as well as legislative accomplishments including the Republican-sponsored tax overhaul that he signed into law in December. The president will also likely highlight the need for an immigration fix. Other unfinished items on his agenda include an infrastructure deal, a boost to military funding and a repeal of Obamacare.

In a message shared by The White House Tuesday afternoon, it listed several issues the president will talk about in his speech: tax cuts and the economy, infrastructure, immigration, trade and national security. It said, for example, that Trump will outline a $1 trillion infrastructure plan and explain his "framework on immigration reform."

