Three arrested after seizure of stolen assault rifles, drugs

Three people have been arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges after deputies searched a home in Ascension Parish.

Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the 8300 block of Paul Road in St. Amant on Friday, January 26 after getting information that a convicted felon, later identified as Christopher Washburn, 32, was in possession of stolen assault rifles.

When detectives searched the home, they reportedly found methamphetamine, heroin, suboxone, synthetic marijuana, cash, and stolen items. Detectives also found three four-wheelers without identification numbers on the property.

"Detectives are actively working to find information on the four-wheelers to return them to their owners," said Chief Deputy Bobby Webre.

Also found during the search were a handgun, AK-47, and an AR-15 that was reported stolen from a residential burglary back in October of 2017.

Washburn, along with the two other people in the house, were arrested.

Charges are as follows:

Christopher Washburn, 32, of St. Amant Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (3 counts) Possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine Possession with the intent to distribute heroin Possession with the intent to distribute suboxone Possession of marijuana Possession of drug paraphernalia Illegal possession of stolen things Illegal possession of stolen firearms (3 counts) Bond set at $175,000

Emmanuel Castillo, 33, of Prairieville Possession of schedule II narcotics

Renee Powell, 50, of St. Amant Active bench warrants for Possession of schedule II narcotics (2 counts) Possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts) Manufacturing of schedule I narcotics Possession of a legend drug without a prescription Trespassing Theft



