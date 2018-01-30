Teal and Andouille Gumbo

Air date: January 30, 2018

Prep Time: 2 and a half hours

Yields: 6 servings

Comment:

Almost every species of wild game in Louisiana has been used in the creation of gumbo. Because most Cajun men were hunters and trappers, it's not surprising that wild duck and smoked andouille were often used. Many times, hunters will contribute teal ducks from the morning hunt and combine it with smoked andouille to create a magnificent gumbo for the evening meal.

Ingredients:

4 teal ducks, halved

1 pound sliced andouille

1 gallon cold water

1 cup vegetable oil

1¼ cups flour

2 cups chopped onions

1 cup chopped celery

½ cup chopped green bell peppers

½ cup chopped red bell peppers

½ cup chopped yellow bell peppers

¼ cup minced garlic

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Creole seasoning to taste

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

2 cups sliced green onions

1 cup chopped parsley

Method:

In a 2-gallon stockpot over medium-high heat, combine duck halves, andouille, and water. Bring to a rolling boil then reduce to simmer and cook until ducks are tender, 30–45 minutes. Remove ducks and andouille from pot and reserve 3 quarts stock. When duck has cooled, remove meat from bones and set aside. In a large Dutch oven, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add flour and, using a wire whisk, stir constantly until a dark brown roux is achieved. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add duck and andouille, blending well into the vegetable mixture. Add reserved stock, one ladle at a time, stirring constantly until a soup-like consistency is achieved. Bring mixture to a rolling boil then reduce to simmer and cook for 45 minutes. During the cooking process, season the gumbo at 20 minute intervals using salt, pepper, granulated garlic, Creole seasoning, and hot sauce. Add green onions and parsley, blending well into gumbo. Cook 5 additional minutes. Serve gumbo over steamed white rice.