Kardell Thomas is '110% TIGERS', shuts down recruiting process

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron got some great news Monday night when 5-star offensive lineman Kardell Thomas shut down his recruiting process.
Thomas said via Twitter he is "110 percent" committed to the Tigers.
110% A TIGER Thanks To all the Schools that recruited me I'm Grateful for it But home is where The Heart Is I Put This City On my Back and It's Mines So why not work to bring Baton Rouge A National Championship ?????????????? pic.twitter.com/pMXQB7aqoN— Kardell thomas (@kardellt62) January 30, 2018
The junior out of Southern Lab is the nation's No. 20 ranked prospect in the 2019 recruiting class by 247Sports.
He is the No. 1 guard in the country and the No. 2 overall prospect in Louisiana.
