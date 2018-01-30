Kardell Thomas is '110% TIGERS', shuts down recruiting process - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Kardell Thomas is '110% TIGERS', shuts down recruiting process

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron got some great news Monday night when 5-star offensive lineman Kardell Thomas shut down his recruiting process.

Thomas said via Twitter he is "110 percent" committed to the Tigers.

The junior out of Southern Lab is the nation's No. 20 ranked prospect in the 2019 recruiting class by 247Sports.

He is the No. 1 guard in the country and the No. 2 overall prospect in Louisiana.

