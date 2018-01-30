Child found in park with belongings; didn't want to go home due to fear of being beaten

224 inmates who served time in the East Baton Rouge parish prison in 2017 were treated for HIV, according to records obtained by the WAFB 9NEWS Investigators.More >>
224 inmates who served time in the East Baton Rouge parish prison in 2017 were treated for HIV, according to records obtained by the WAFB 9NEWS Investigators.More >>
Three people have been arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges after deputies searched a home in Ascension Parish.More >>
Three people have been arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges after deputies searched a home in Ascension Parish.More >>
A man has been arrested after he reportedly beat his live-in girlfriend's child, causing the child to try to run away from home.More >>
A man has been arrested after he reportedly beat his live-in girlfriend's child, causing the child to try to run away from home.More >>
Detectives say they have arrested three people in connection with a purse snatching incident in a grocery store parking lot Sunday.More >>
Detectives say they have arrested three people in connection with a purse snatching incident in a grocery store parking lot Sunday.More >>
A financial literacy center funded by Neighbors Federal Credit Union will open at Denham Springs High School on Jan. 31.More >>
A financial literacy center funded by Neighbors Federal Credit Union will open at Denham Springs High School on Jan. 31.More >>
The seizure was one of the largest in UK history, Border Force officials said.More >>
The seizure was one of the largest in UK history, Border Force officials said.More >>
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.More >>
The actor was awaiting sentencing for child pornography charges.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.More >>
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.More >>
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.More >>
A strange video of a "shower rat" that seems to be bathing just like a human has been making its rounds across social media.More >>
A strange video of a "shower rat" that seems to be bathing just like a human has been making its rounds across social media.More >>
The search for a missing Trumann teenager is now on day 3, after being reported missing Saturday.More >>
The search for a missing Trumann teenager is now on day 3, after being reported missing Saturday.More >>
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.More >>
They were loved and respected by family, friends, and coworkers.More >>
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.More >>
As the saying goes, crime doesn't pay, but it can make you laugh occasionally.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
A West Columbia mother believes more needs to be done after she discovered a video of her 14-year-old son with autism being beaten up by a bully at Airport High School.More >>
A West Columbia mother believes more needs to be done after she discovered a video of her 14-year-old son with autism being beaten up by a bully at Airport High School.More >>