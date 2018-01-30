Neighbors opens financial literacy center at Denham Springs High School

A financial literacy center funded by Neighbors Federal Credit Union will open at Denham Springs High School on Jan. 31.

Students will learn financial concepts through a hands-on approach at the new facility with courses provided by Neighbors. The new financial literacy center will be equipped with an iPad, iPhone, two computers and a touchscreen monitor.

The facility is made possible through the Neighbors Mascot Program which provides special checking accounts to schools in the Greater Baton Rouge area. Participating schools get money back for each debit card swipe.

“We have enjoyed a great relationship with Neighbors Federal Credit Union for some time through their promotion of their Mascot Debit Card which features our Yellow Jacket logo.” Denham Springs High School Principal Kelly Jones said in a statement. “We are extremely excited to expand that relationship with the opening of the Financial Literacy Center on our campus.”

“The facility will provide a resource to educate our students on financial responsibility which is a necessity as these students move on to their life after high school.”

The Neighbors Financial Literacy Center will be overseen by Neighbors Vice President of Sales and Service Brandi Cummins in conjunction with a Denham Springs High School faculty member.

“We are thrilled to open up our Financial Literacy Center at Denham Springs High School,” Neighbors President and CEO Steve Webb said in a statement. “This facility will help establish a foundation of financial knowledge in these students as they prepare to build the world of tomorrow.”

