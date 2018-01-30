More than 1,000 smoke detectors installed in EBR Parish after rash of deadly fires

In response to a slew of deadly fires early in 2018, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome partnered with several organizations to provide a free smoke detector to anyone in East Baton Rouge Parish in need of one.

Mayor Broome's office worked with the American Red Cross, the United Cajun Navy, the Cajun Army, the Baton Rouge Fire Department, and the State Fire Marshal's office, as well as several faith-based organizations. To date, more than 1,000 smoke detectors have been installed throughout the parish.

"After the tragic fire on Iroquois Street, I knew that something more must be done to keep our residents safe. I commend our partners for their efforts and urge residents to continue to be proactive when heating their homes during winter weather," said Broome.

House fires have claimed nine lives since the beginning of the year.

"In the first days of the new year, the American Red Cross responded to nearly 60 percent more home fires nationally than in 2017. Having a working smoke alarm can reduce the chance of death or injury during a home fire by nearly half. The Louisiana Red Cross is proud to support the office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and our local fire departments to provide smoke alarm installations along with home fire education to the Capital Area community free of charge," said Joshua Joachim, chief executive for the Louisiana Red Cross.

The Cajun Navy will continue to distribute free smoke detectors. "Unity is strength and our volunteers were proud to lend a hand to the residents of Baton Rouge in their time of need," said Todd Terrell of the United Cajun Navy.

To request a free smoke detector, call the mayor's office at 225-389-3100.

