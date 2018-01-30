Lions set to introduce new head football coach

Southeastern University will introduce its new head football coach Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Victory Club at Strawberry Stadium.

According to multiple media reports, Frank Scelfo will be introduced as the Lions head coach.

The website Footballscoop.com first reported the hire on Monday.

Scelfo has served as an offensive coordinator at Tulane, Louisiana Tech and most recently with Frank Wilson and UTSA.

He also has NFL coaching experience with the Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The announcement will be available via Facebook Watch at www.facebook.com/sluathletics.

The new coach, whose hire is pending approval from the University of Louisiana System's Board of Supervisors, replaces Ron Roberts, who resigned following six seasons at SLU.

The Lions will open spring practice on March 13 and officially open the 2018 campaign on Sept. 1 at ULM.

