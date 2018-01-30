Frank Scelfo named head football coach at Southeastern

Frank Scelfo has been named Southeastern University's new head football coach.

“I’m excited and thankful for the belief (President) Dr. (John) Crain and (Director of Athletics) Jay Artigues have shown by selecting me as the new head football coach at Southeastern Louisiana,” Scelfo said. “There’s a great opportunity to win championships on the conference and national level right here in Hammond. Southeastern is a special place and I’m honored to be back home in Louisiana to lead the Lions.”

Scelfo, who hails from Abbeville, has served as an offensive coordinator at Tulane, Louisiana Tech and most recently UTSA.

Under Scelfo, Tulane's offenses produced the school’s all-time passing leader in Patrick Ramsey, the program’s all-time rushing and all-purpose yardage leader in Mewelde Moore and Roydell Williams, who set the school’s career record for touchdown receptions.

Moore was only the second player in NCAA history to top both 4,000 rushing and 2,000 receiving yards under Scelfo’s guidance.

His coaching career began at Prairie View High School in Bastrop, where he served as head coach for the 1982-83 seasons. He also coached at Jesuit High School (1984), River Oaks High School (1985-86), Vidor High School (1987), Orangefield High School (1988), Chapel Hill School (1989-91), Kilgore College (1992-94) and Galena Park North Shore High School (1995).

He has NFL coaching experience with stops at Arizona and Jacksonville.

Scelfo's hire is pending approval from the University of Louisiana System's Board of Supervisors.

He replaces Ron Roberts, who resigned following six seasons at SLU.

The Lions will open spring practice on March 13 and officially open the 2018 campaign on Sept. 1 at ULM.

