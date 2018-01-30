Poland limits Sunday shopping to benefit family life

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - Poland's president on Tuesday signed into law a bill that largely limits trade on Sundays, saying it would benefit employees' family life.
The legislation, worked out by the conservative government and the Solidarity trade union, is expected to draw protests from large Western supermarket chains that are the main target of the law. A large part of their profit is earned on weekends, when many consumers do their big weekly shopping trips. Critics say some of the supermarkets make employees work long hours for modest pay.
President Andrzej Duda said that big traders would need to adjust their practices to the new system and asked them for "understanding."
The law allows numerous exemptions, including for small private retailers, bakeries, gas stations, florists, hotel shops and artistic events.
As of March 1, shops and markets will be closed on two Sundays each month. Only one Sunday a month will be open for trading in 2019, and starting in 2020 the legislation applies to all Sundays except before major holidays.
Critics say it will be easy to circumvent the trading ban.
At the signing ceremony, Duda praised the law as giving children a chance to be with parents and giving shop workers some needed time off. He said a worker in his local shop has thanked him for supporting the law.
Duda said he was trying to "restore normalcy" and that the policy would be in line with similar laws in some other European Union countries including Germany and Austria.
"Where there are hired trade employees, Sunday should be a day off to allow them time with their families," he said.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Authorities say three people are dead after a small helicopter crashed into a home near a Southern California airport.More >>
Authorities say three people are dead after a small helicopter crashed into a home near a Southern California airport.More >>
In their argument before the U.S. Supreme Court, the man's lawyers said his death sentence was tainted because his attorney at his trial in 2000 improperly introduced the subject of race as a factor in prison violence.More >>
In their argument before the U.S. Supreme Court, the man's lawyers said his death sentence was tainted because his attorney at his trial in 2000 improperly introduced the subject of race as a factor in prison violence.More >>
O.J. Simpson owes the family of Fred Goldman more than $70 million from a 1997 wrongful death judgment and a lawyer for the Goldmans says the former football star should use his profits from autographs to settle his debt.More >>
O.J. Simpson owes the family of Fred Goldman more than $70 million from a 1997 wrongful death judgment and a lawyer for the Goldmans says the former football star should use his profits from autographs to settle his debt.More >>
Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'More >>
Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'More >>
"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."More >>
"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."More >>
The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week.More >>
The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week.More >>
Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown SeattleMore >>
Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown SeattleMore >>
Alex Azar has been sworn in as President Donald Trump's second health secretaryMore >>
Alex Azar has been sworn in as President Donald Trump's second health secretaryMore >>
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this springMore >>
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this springMore >>
The majority of more than $50 million worth of gold bars, coins and dust that has sat at the bottom of the ocean since the ship it was on sunk in 1857 is about to go on public display in CaliforniaMore >>
The majority of more than $50 million worth of gold bars, coins and dust that has sat at the bottom of the ocean since the ship it was on sunk in 1857 is about to go on public display in CaliforniaMore >>
White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashionMore >>
White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashionMore >>
Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York CityMore >>
Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York CityMore >>
President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowbackMore >>
President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowbackMore >>