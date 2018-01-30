LSP arrests WFPSO animal control officer accused of charging a company for doing his duties

An animal control officer in West Feliciana Parish is accused of charging Entergy for performing his job duties, while already being paid by the sheriff’s office.

Louisiana State Police reported Daniel Klein Jr., 57, of St. Francisville, turned himself in to investigators Monday.

Sr. Tpr. Bryan Lee with LSP said the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations in December to look into possible wrongdoing by an employee.

"We were made aware of the illegal acts Dan was allegedly involved with, so we asked State Police to handle the investigation," said Sheriff Austin Daniel. "We wanted an independent investigation so there was no appearance of impropriety or partiality. We didn’t want anyone to come back and say we were biased, since Dan worked for us at the time. State Police conducted a thorough investigation, which resulted in a warrant and an arrest. It’s disappointing that one of our own chose to betray the public’s trust and break the law, but we want the public to understand that the men and women who do work for us are hard-working individuals, held to the highest of standards. We take our oath of office seriously."

Troopers said they learned Klein was being paid by the parish as its animal control officer, but they uncovered evidence that he reportedly charged Entergy River Bend Nuclear Plant for setting traps to catch nuisance animals.

Klein is charged with four counts of abuse of office and one count of malfeasance in office. All of the charges are felonies.

He was booked into the West Feliciana Parish Jail. Officials said he was released Monday after posting $20,000 bond.

