2 children, 2 adults missing after fire guts Cleveland home

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Fire investigators work at the scene of a house fire, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, in Cleveland. Firefighters say the blaze caused severe damage, hindering their ability to search the charred home.

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). This photo shows the remains of a home after a house fire Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, in Cleveland. Firefighters say the blaze caused severe damage, hindering their ability to search the charred home.

CLEVELAND (AP) - Investigators are using cadaver dogs to search through a Cleveland home where two children and two adults are missing after an overnight house fire.

Firefighters say a woman believed to be the children's mother escaped the fire early Tuesday morning by jumping from the home on the city's east side. She was taken to a hospital, and information about her condition wasn't immediately released.

Investigators say a 4-year-old boy, an 8-year-old girl, their father and another man are missing.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.

A relative of a man who was in the house says investigators told her they are checking for signs of arson.

