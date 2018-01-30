Bayou Classic earns top ranking

The storied rivalry game between Southern and Grambling State is the number one ranked HBCU Classic, according to management company NOCCI.

The NOCCI report says the Bayou Classic brings 66,500 fans to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, surpassing the Magic City Classic (#2 with 61,221 attendees), State Fair Classic (#3 with 55,231 attendees), Florida Classic (#4 with 47,819 attendees), and Southern Heritage Classic (#5 with 47,407 attendees).

Last season Grambling beat Southern 30-21 in the Superdome.

The Jags finished with a 7-4 overall record and 5-2 in conference play, while the Tigers (11-2, 7-0) advanced to win the SWAC Championship with a victory against Alcorn State.

This year's Bayou Classic is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 24 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.