Funeral services to be held in Zachary for 3 hunters who died in boating accident

The St. Helena Parish School District reported the electricity went out at St. Helena College & Career Academy in Greensburg for at least an hour Friday.More >>
The St. Helena Parish School District reported the electricity went out at St. Helena College & Career Academy in Greensburg for at least an hour Friday.More >>
A fire in West Baton Rouge Parish claimed the lives of an elderly man and a boy early Friday morning, leaving a woman and girl injured, officials said.More >>
A fire in West Baton Rouge Parish claimed the lives of an elderly man and a boy early Friday morning, leaving a woman and girl injured, officials said.More >>
It is National Wear Red Day, which hopes to raise awareness for heart disease. Heart disease is the number one cause of death for both men and women in Louisiana and across the country, accounting for one in four deaths in adults.More >>
It is National Wear Red Day, which hopes to raise awareness for heart disease. Heart disease is the number one cause of death for both men and women in Louisiana and across the country, accounting for one in four deaths in adults.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Health estimates between 7,000 and 8,000 people will be hospitalized this flu season.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Health estimates between 7,000 and 8,000 people will be hospitalized this flu season.More >>
In response to a slew of deadly fires early in 2018, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome partnered with several organizations to provide a free smoke detector to anyone in East Baton Rouge Parish in need of one.More >>
In response to a slew of deadly fires early in 2018, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome partnered with several organizations to provide a free smoke detector to anyone in East Baton Rouge Parish in need of one.More >>
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.More >>
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.More >>
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.More >>
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.More >>
The following is a PDF of the memo on the Russia probe from Rep. Devin Nunes, R-CA, and other House Republicans and released Friday by the Intelligence Committee.More >>
The following is a PDF of the memo on the Russia probe from Rep. Devin Nunes, R-CA, and other House Republicans and released Friday by the Intelligence Committee.More >>
Radio personality John Curley narrated the suspects every move until they fell off a wall and knocked themselves unconscious.More >>
Radio personality John Curley narrated the suspects every move until they fell off a wall and knocked themselves unconscious.More >>
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.More >>
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.More >>
President Donald Trump is accusing the FBI and Justice Department of playing politics "in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.".More >>
President Donald Trump is accusing the FBI and Justice Department of playing politics "in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.".More >>
North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.More >>
North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.More >>
An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.More >>
An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.More >>