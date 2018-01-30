Funeral services to be held in Zachary for 3 hunters who died in boating accident

Madeline Hemba and her son, Joseph, were killed in a boating accident (Source: Family)

The funeral for a man, woman, and child who died in a tragic hunting accident in Mississippi will be held Friday, Feb. 2.

The visitation for Darrin Vince, Madeline Hemba, and Joseph Hemba will be held at Zachary First Baptist Church, which is located at 4200 Main Street, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

They added the service will be held at 2 p.m. following visitation.

Burial will take place at Star Hill Cemetery, which is off US 61 near St. Francisville.

All three had an impact on so many people, a family that opened their doors to others, always offered a hand, a smile even. Those who loved them say they will never be forgotten.

