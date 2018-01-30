LSU holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new military and veterans student center

A ribbon cutting will be held to welcome a new student center at LSU.

The grand opening ceremony for the new William A. Brookshire Military & Veterans Student Center on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The new student center is located on Veterans Drive, right next to Barnes & Noble.

It will support veterans, active military, reservists, guardsmen, and their dependents.

