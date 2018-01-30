LSU holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new military and veterans student center

Flu shots will be offered at no cost at 55 Parish Health Units across the state on Wednesday, January 31, the Louisiana Department of Health announced.More >>
A ribbon cutting will be held to welcome a new student center at LSU. The grand opening ceremony for the new William A. Brookshire Military & Veterans Student Center on Wednesday at 10 a.m.More >>
It's not every day the President of the United States recognizes someone by name, but that's exactly what happened Tuesday night for one south Louisiana man, and his family could not be prouder.More >>
A chilling call to 911 in Covington changed the course of every law enforcement agency in St. Tammany Parish.More >>
An online contest turned into a trip of a lifetime for one WAFB viewer.More >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutiny.More >>
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.More >>
Wednesday morning will bring us a rare lunar trifecta! It will be, what NASA calls, the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The last time this occurred was all the way back in 1866!More >>
