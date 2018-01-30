From the First Alert Weather Team

There are no concerns about our late January weather. On this Tuesday morning, we're enjoying clear skies and temperatures generally in the mid/upper 30°s.

We're looking forward to another winter day with plenty of sunshine, light northeast winds, and somewhat cooler temperatures. Our high this afternoon will only top out in the mid 50°s.

Overnight, it will be clear and cold, with the low dropping to 34°. Tomorrow, there will still be no mention of wet weather. Instead, expect to see sunny skies, with southerly winds and mild temps. The high is forecast in the mid 60°s.

Our next cold front arrives late Thursday/early Friday. A few scattered showers will return to the forecast (but only 30% - 40% coverage), with highs warming into the lower 70°s Thursday afternoon. However, it will be much cooler on Friday, with a high of only 57°.

