1 LSU basketball player off the team, another done for season, 2 others face 1-game suspensions

LSU head coach Will Wade announced Monday that freshman guard Galen Alexander is off the team permanently, while freshman forward Mayan Kiir is certainly done for this season, with perhaps the opportunity to return next year.

Both players violated team rules.

And, it didn't stop there. Wade also suspended sophomore Wayde Sims and freshman Brandon Rachal from Wednesday night's game at Tennessee.

Wade said the two were also guilty of a violation of team policies.

They will be back after the contest against the Vols, as it is just a one game suspension.

Wade gave his collective thoughts on the moves.

"They knew this morning, but … nothing was a surprise to any of them," Wade said. "There was no surprise."

How was practice today?

"Very good," Wade replied.

Is this one incident that all four players were involved in?

"No. Everything's separate," Wade answered.

Although the Tigers have scored some nice wins and have been a bit surprising, it still has been a grind. LSU was absolutely smashed at Auburn over the weekend.

"I think the game is enough. I think if you're a competitor and you watched that game and the way we played, I think you're embarrassed by the effort and the way we represented the program and state. That should snap us back to attention. I hope we play with a lot more focused and disciplined effort Wednesday night in Knoxville," Wade explained.

Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

