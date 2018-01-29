Man wounded after being shot during attempted robbery on Casper Street

One person in critical condition after shooting on Casper Street (Source: WAFB)

One person in critical condition after shooting on Casper Street (Source: WAFB)

Police say the victim of an attempted armed robbery is expected to survive the gunshot wound he sustained during the incident.

According to officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on Monday, January 29 in the 6200 block of Casper Street.

Investigators believe the victim "picked up the unknown suspects." The suspects then attempted to rob the victim, which started a struggle.

During the struggle shots were fired and the victim was struck.

The suspects got away before police arrived.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.