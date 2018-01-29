1 critical after shooting on Casper Street

One person in critical condition after shooting on Casper Street (Source: WAFB)

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Casper Street.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Monday, January 29 in the 6200 block of Casper Street between Ralph Street and Shada Avenue. BRPD officials say one person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Reports indicate the man was found shot in a vehicle and the incident may have been part on an armed robbery attempt.

We will update this story when we know more.

