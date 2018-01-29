1 critical after shooting on Casper Street - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

1 critical after shooting on Casper Street

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
One person in critical condition after shooting on Casper Street (Source: WAFB) One person in critical condition after shooting on Casper Street (Source: WAFB)
One person in critical condition after shooting on Casper Street (Source: WAFB) One person in critical condition after shooting on Casper Street (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Casper Street.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Monday, January 29 in the 6200 block of Casper Street between Ralph Street and Shada Avenue. BRPD officials say one person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Reports indicate the man was found shot in a vehicle and the incident may have been part on an armed robbery attempt.

We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly