Leaked report: UK economy will be worse off after Brexit

By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) - A forecast prepared for the British government reportedly says the economy will be worse off after the country leaves the European Union whatever trade deal is struck with the bloc.
The leaked assessment published Monday by news website BuzzFeed says if Britain reaches a free trade deal with the EU, growth will be 5 percent lower than current forecasts over 15 years.
The document, dated this month, says if there is no deal and Britain resorts to World Trade Organization terms, growth will fall 8 percent. If Britain remains in the EU single market but as a non-bloc member, the decline will be 2 percent.
The government maintains that Britain will be able to strike new trade deals around the world after Brexit to replace any decline with the EU.
The leaked analysis says new trade deals with the U.S., China, India and other countries would boost growth, but not enough to make up for the lost revenue from the EU, currently Britain's biggest trading partner.
The government did not challenge the authenticity of the document, but said Monday it would not comment on its internal Brexit analysis.
The report is the latest in a string of economists' predictions that leaving the EU will harm the U.K. economy. Supporters of Brexit point out that many such forecasts have so far not come to pass.
The document is likely to further inflame feuding within Britain's Conservative government, between those who back a clean break with the bloc and those who want to keep Britain's economy as closely aligned with the EU's as possible after Brexit in March 2019.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week.More >>
Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week.More >>
White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashionMore >>
White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashionMore >>
Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York CityMore >>
Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York CityMore >>
President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowbackMore >>
President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowbackMore >>
Kentucky's Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said Americans must "wake up" and recognize that school shootings are a "cultural problem" after 15-year-old allegedly attacks his classmates, fatally shooting two and wounding 14 others.More >>
Kentucky's Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said Americans must "wake up" and recognize that school shootings are a "cultural problem" after 15-year-old allegedly attacks his classmates, fatally shooting two and wounding 14 others.More >>
Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight weekMore >>
Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight weekMore >>
Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tearsMore >>
Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tearsMore >>
A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football teamMore >>
A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football teamMore >>
Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victimsMore >>
Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victimsMore >>