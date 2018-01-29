Central residents call for action after weekend storm causes flooding

The powerful weekend rain left at least one Central home with water inside. Graydon Walker, 90, got two inches in his home along Hooper Road Saturday morning. “It kept raining and raining and raining,” he said.

Walker’s home of several decades flooded back in August of 2016, topping off at roughly 10 inches. While this weekend’s storm paled in comparison, Walker says something needs to be done. He blames the drainage system, saying the culverts are too small and sometimes clogged.

The state controls the drains along Hooper Road. Central Mayor Junior Shelton says he's urging state leaders to act. “I've met with the governor and Shawn Wilson with DOTD about some cross drainers, about upgrading some culverts and cleaning culverts,” he said.

For the past several months, Central officials have worked to clear out canals, but problems persist. Shelton says they identified more trouble spots over the weekend. That includes the Northwoods subdivision, where crews dug out culverts Monday.

“Mother Nature creates situations where you'll never have all the drainage fixed, you're constantly be working on drainage,” Shelton said. “But we certainly can reduce the risk and do things to hopefully minimize flooding.”

Walker is hopeful that whatever they do works and that all agencies work together so the flooding does not happen next time. “I don't believe I can go through this again,” he said.

A spokesman for DOTD says they are looking into the flooding along Hooper Road.

