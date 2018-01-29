Pedestrian critical after being struck by train on Scenic Highway

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a train on Scenic Highway (Source: WAFB)

A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a train Monday night.

Emergency officials responded to the call around 6 p.m. Monday, January 29 on Scenic Highway at Swan Avenue near Scotland Avenue. The victim is reportedly in critical condition.

