Pedestrian critical after being struck by train on Scenic Highway

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a train Monday night.

Emergency officials responded to the call around 6 p.m. Monday, January 29 on Scenic Highway at Swan Avenue near Scotland Avenue. The victim is reportedly in critical condition.

