Man reportedly shot in stomach in Springfield

A man was shot in the stomach on Firetower Road in Springfield (Source: WAFB)

Officials responded to the scene of a shooting in Springfield Monday evening.

The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, January 29 on Firetower Road near Blood River Road.

Reports indicate a male victim was shot in the stomach. His condition is currently unknown. Details are still limited at this time. We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.