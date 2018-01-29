Man critical after being shot in stomach during domestic incident in Springfield

A man was shot in the stomach on Firetower Road in Springfield (Source: WAFB)

Officials responded to the scene of a domestic shooting in Springfield Monday evening.

The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, January 29 in the 25000 block of Firetower Road near Blood River Road.

Officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office say a man was shot in the stomach during a domestic incident.

"We are still on scene processing evidence at this hour. What we can tell you is that there was a domestic incident involving a male and a female. These two were not married, but are a couple. What we do know is that following an argument, a single shot was fired. The male was hit in the stomach. He is being treated at a local hospital and is listed in critical condition at this time. No charges will be filed at this time as detectives continue to look at the evidence," said Sheriff Jason Ard.

We will update this story with more information as we receive it.

