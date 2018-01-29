Founder of Cajun Navy 2016 to be one of First Lady's guests at State of the Union

A Livingston Parish man will be among the guests at President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Jon Bridgers founded the Cajun Navy 2016, a non-profit rescue and recovery organization that responded to the 2016 flooding in south Louisiana. Last year, the Cajun Navy 2016 also provided aid to victims in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey. Bridgers and the Cajun Navy 2016 have helped thousands of people across the south, and to this day, they are still helping collect resources and donations for those who lost their homes in the storms.

“The results seen by the Cajun Navy 2016’s efforts to help those in need are an example of what can be accomplished when you don’t have stacks of governmental red tape to cut through,” said Senator John Kennedy. “What the Navy was able to get done in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey is simply incredible. I cannot think of a better way to honor this group than by inviting its founder, Jon Bridgers, to the State of the Union.”

Bridgers is among several guests Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee described as heroic, patriotic, and tragic. The White House says they represent an unbreakable American spirit that will inspire our nation to grow stronger. Other guests include a welder from Ohio that benefitted from tax reform, as well as parents whose teenagers were believed to have been killed by MS-13 gang members.

