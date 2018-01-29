Tiger baseball to make 12 appearances on the ESPN networks

ESPN released its television schedule for the 2018 SEC season Monday afternoon and it includes 12 LSU games.

The Tigers debut on the SEC Network on St. Patrick's Day against the Missouri Tigers at The Box.

LSU is looking to make it back to Omaha and the College World Series after falling to the Florida Gators in the Championship series in 2017.

The Tigers will make one appearance on ESPN2, three on ESPNU, eight on the SEC Network.

Here's the TV schedule for the Tigers:

Saturday, March 17: Missouri at LSU (6 p.m., SEC Network)

Friday, March 23: LSU at Vanderbilt (8 p.m., ESPNU)

Saturday, March 24: LSU at Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Sunday, March 25: LSU at Vanderbilt (Noon, ESPN2)

Thursday, March 29: Mississippi State at LSU (7 p.m., SEC Network)

Thursday, April 5: LSU at Texas A&M (7 p.m., SEC Network)

Friday, April 6: LSU at Texas A&M (6 p.m., SEC Network)

Sunday, April 15: Tennessee at LSU ( 4 p.m., SEC Network)

Thurs, April 26: LSU at Ole Miss (7 p.m., SEC Network)

Saturday, April 28: LSU at Ole Miss (3 p.m., ESPNU)

Saturday, May 5: Arkansas at LSU (7 p.m., SEC Network)

Saturday, May 12: Alabama at LSU (7 p.m., SEC Network)

